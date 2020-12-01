Born on December 16, 1935 in Newland, NC, daughter of the late Harold Conway Daniels and Pearl Estelle Gragg Daniels, Peggy Buchanan passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Williamston, SC on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the age of 84 with her three children by her side.
Peggy married her devoted husband, Herbert Buchanan Jr., on October 16, 1954, and they were inseparable for 66 years before his death only eight weeks ago.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Dr. Dale and Catherine Loftin Buchanan of Charlotte, NC, Pamela and James Young of Williamston, SC, and Cheryl and Steve Gaines of Easley, SC. Her six grandchildren and their spouses, Joshua and Angela Young, Dr. Bailey Young, Alex and Amanda Buchanan, Herbert Andrew and Amy Gaines, Willson Buchanan, and Abigail Gaines will always keep “Mimi” in their memories. She and Herb also helped raise two nephews, Matthew Clifton Haines and Michael Haines who preceded her in death. She is survived by three sisters, Evelyn Marie Daniels Minton, Patsy Louise Daniels Vance, and Dianna Jane Daniels Calhoun all of Avery County, North Carolina and is preceded in death by her sister, Mildred Kathleen Daniels Aldridge, and two infant brothers, Terry Lee Daniels and Harold Daniels, Jr.
Peggy was raised in humble circumstances among the mountains of Avery County, a descendant of prerevolutionary settlers of western North Carolina. She grew up close to her sisters and maternal first cousins, Harold, Phil, Bob, and Bill Gragg. In high school she worked at the local movie theatre and textile mill making enough to help pay for home utilities, clothing, and other family needs.
She graduated from Newland High School in 1954 and married later that year. Soon after their marriage, she and Herb moved to Charlotte and lived there until 1968 when they moved to the Greenville, SC area, living there for the rest of their lives. In Greenville, she and Herb owned and ran White Horse Road Nursery and Garden Center. She also worked several years as a cake decorator at Sanitary Bakery.
With a life-long love of learning through reading, she was never without a book or newspaper. She was often seen reading a book in a waiting truck as Herb worked in a field of shrubbery. Whether it was a serious novel, the Bible, non-fiction, current events, or a romance novel, she read constantly, and she passionately promoted reading to her children and grandchildren. Additionally, she enjoyed travel, be it riding a helicopter in Hawaii, cruising on a Mississippi river boat, watching a Broadway play in New York, motoring across the U.S., or castle hunting in Scotland.
Most of all, Peggy will be remembered as a loving wife and homemaker, a caring, generous, and nurturing mother, a devoted sister and sister-in-law to Mildred and Ron, Evelyn and JV, Pat and Bill, and Dianna and Toney, and the squishiest love-filled grandmother ever.
She was a devout Christian who loved God and was a member at Tanglewood Baptist Church in Greenville.
Thanks to all who helped care for her in her last days - Interim HealthCare Hospice, the assistants from Team Care Force, and for the last several years, her and Herb’s aide, Gwen Campbell. Gray Mortuary of Pelzer, SC and Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland are providing end of life services.
A funeral ceremony will be conducted at noon on Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Newland at Appalachian View Event Venue with a graveside service to follow at Hughes Cemetery, Hughes, NC.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com