Peggy A. Harmon, age 73, of Newland, passed away Thursday evening, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Cranberry House in Newland.
Peggy was born Jan. 26, 1946, in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Coy Wiley Harmon and Della Oaks Harmon. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by one Daughter: Kimberly Dawn James of Phoenix, Ariz.; two Sons: Randall Smith James of Boone and Ricky Allen James of Zionville; two Granddaughters: Brittany James of Charlotte and Courtney James of Greenville, SC; one Grandson: Cody Carroll of Dallas, Texas; two Brothers: Odell Harmon and wife Pat of Evington, Va., and Ed Harmon and wife Carolyn of Zionville; and two Sisters: Louella Dotson and husband Bill of Trade, Tenn., and Janice Brooks and husband Darrell of West Jefferson. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband: Willard Campbell; three Sisters: Hazel Isaacs, Mary Lynn Hodges, and Joanne Triplett; four Brothers: Dwight, Albert, Roy, and Dean Harmon; and one Sister-in-law: Georgia Harmon.
Funeral services for Peggy A. Harmon were conducted at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body lay in state at the chapel, from 6 to 7 p.m. Officiating was Rev. Lonnie Barnes. Graveside services and burial were conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday Nov. 4, in the Beech Creek Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, NC, 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Harmon family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com. Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.