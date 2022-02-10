Pauline Elizabeth Potts Crawford, 84, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Waters of Roan Highlands in Roan Mountain, TN.
Pauline was born on March 27, 1937 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Mack Donald Potts and the late Minnie Carver Potts.
She graduated from Lees-McRae College School of Nursing and worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Grace Hospital, Regency (Life Care Center) in Banner Elk and retired from Cannon Memorial Hospital after many years, and she loved serving her community as the babysitter for many many years
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Crawford; father, Mack Donald Potts; mother, Minnie Potts; sister, Jesse Potts; and brothers, Gene and Jim Potts.
Pauline leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter, Sharon Gardner of Elk Park, NC; two sons, Barry (Beth) Crawford of Elk Park, NC, Dana (Melinda) Crawford of Elk Park, NC; sister, Maxine Woodie of Lewisberg, PA; two granddaughters, Kayla (Tommy) Gregg of Hendersonville, NC, Ashley Crawford of Johnson City, TN; two grandsons, Rylan Gardner of Elk Park, NC, Joshua Crawford of Johnson City, TN; two great-grandsons, Trevor Gregg, Trent Gregg; great-granddaughter, Kasadee Gregg; and special cousins, Carolyn Tucker of Nebo, NC and Gail Young of Pleasant Gardens, NC.
Services for Pauline Crawford will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 beginning at 12 p.m. from the Fall Creek Baptist Church of which she was a dedicated and loyal member, with the Rev. Jacob Willis officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Crawford Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Waters of Roan Highlands, Hospice of the Blue Ridge, Avalon Hospice, and her church family at Fall Creek Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina PO Box 338 Thomasville, NC 27361-9911 or The Avery Crisis Pregnancy Center, 1808 Millers Gap Highway Newland, NC 28657.