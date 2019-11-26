Paula Jeanne Vance Fitzgerald, 74, of Morganton, NC, passed away in the comfort of her home on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
She was born on Dec. 22, 1944, in Avery County to the late Paul Vance and Fay Justice Vance. Paula brought warmth into the lives of each individual that she met through her enormous personality, vivacious laughter, and her giving heart. She made a point to make a personal connection with everyone she met; making them feel important, special, and heard. Paula was a monthly donor to St. Jude's Children’s Hospital and the Shriners Hospital, as well as other local organizations.
Paula is survived by her loving Husband: Michael Fitzgerald, Sr. and her Children: Suzy, Michael (Cameron) and Sally Fitzgerald; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who saw her as their greatest role model and favorite chef. Also surviving are her Sisters: Barbara Vance Boardman (Fred), and Debbie Vance Yates (Ronnie).
A Celebration of Paula’s life will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Oak Hill United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Paul McClure and Rev. April Abernathy officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you keep Paula’s charitable spirit alive by making a donation to either St. Jude's Children’s Hospital or the Shriners Hospital.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by clicking to www.sossomanfh.com.
