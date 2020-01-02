Paul Lee English, age 90, of Biggerstaff Rd. in Spruce Pine, NC went home to be the Lord, Dec. 30, 2019. He was a native of Mitchell County, NC and a son of the late Milt and Zula Buchanan English. He was retired as the director of aging for the Avery Healthcare System and was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean War. He was a member and deacon of Beaver Creek Baptist Church and was a member of The Spruce Pine Lions Club and also Vesper Masonic Lodge #554 AF&AM Spruce Pine.
Survivors include his loving Wife: Aileen Buchanan English; one Daughter: Carolyn Denese English of Bakersville, NC; Granddaughter: Teddianne Broadbent (Jared), of Spruce Pine, NC; Great grandchildren: Teddy Herbert Broadbent and Riley Elaine Broadbent; a special Friend: Ted Ollis, of Bakersville, NC; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by Sisters: Lois English and Ruby Buchanan; and Brothers: Jack English and Steve English.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in the chapel of Henline-Hughes Funeral Home, with Brandon Pitman and Timothy Rupard officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Bear Creek Cemetery. Graveside Military Honors will be conducted by Sergeant E.L. Randolph Chapter #57 DAV, and Masonic Rites will be conducted by Vesper Masonic Lodge #554 AF&AM.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of The Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777.
Henline-Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the English Family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.