Paul Lee Biggs, Jr., 52, of Pancake Road, Newland, North Carolina died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the home he shared with his son.
Born August 27, 1968 in Pennsylvania, he was the son of Paul Lee, Sr. and Janet Metz Biggs, both deceased. Also preceded in death by his brother, James H. Scott, Jr.
Paul was a Certified Auto Mechanic. A devoted father and an an animal lover, Paul enjoyed the outdoors and hunting and fishing with his son.
Paul is survived by his son, Paul Lee Biggs, III; two granddaughters, Mary Ann and Mallory Eden Biggs; and his sister, Mary Scott of Pennsylvania.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:The National Wildlife Federation, PO Box 1583, Merrifield, Va. 22116-1583
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland is serving the Biggs family
