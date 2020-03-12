Patsie Phillips Thompson, widow of the late Port McDonald Thompson, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Born in Crossnore, Patsie was the daughter of the late Charlie and Ethel Calhoun Phillips and sister of the late Carol Lou Yancy. She attended the Crossnore Boarding School, and she later moved to Charlotte where she lived for the final 57 years of her life. She was a member of the Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, loved gardening, and caring for her dog, Sadie.
Patsie is survived by her Son: Curtis Thompson; her Daughter-in-law: Chris; Brother: Clinton Phillips; Sister-in-law: Sandra; her Nephews: David, Danny, Tim and Mark; her Sister-in-law: JoAnne Thompson, her Niece: Sherry Skinner; her Nephew: Greg Glassman, Honorary family members: Jackie and Kenny Lynch; and her granddogs.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in the Clark Cemetery in Crossnore.
