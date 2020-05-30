Patricia E. (Pat) Winters

Patricia E. Winters (Pat), age 62, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She ran straight into the arms of her precious grandson Tucker Carpenter, who has been waiting for his “Nanana.”
Pat was born May 1, 1958, in Banner Elk, NC to Justice and Gladys McGuire Winters.
She lived the majority of her life in Elk Park. She worked for the Avery County Board of Education as a bus driver for many years. You only had to talk to Pat for a few minutes even if you didn’t know her to understand that family was everything to her. Her grandchildren were her world.
Pat had a caregiver's heart and would do anything to help people. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and riding her motorcycle.
She is going to be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
Pat was preceded in death by her Father: Justice Winters; Brother: Jeff Winters; and her precious Grandson: Tucker Carpenter.
She leaves to cherish her memories her Mother: Gladys Winters of Elk Park; Son: Matthew Arnett and wife, Barbara, of Roan Mountain, Tenn., Daughter: Allie Bivens Carpenter and husband, Cody, of Elk Park, NC; Sisters: Jennifer Cole and husband, Danny, Joy McKinney and husband, John, all of Newland, NC; Grandchildren: August and Jonah Arnett and, arriving before long, Tenlie Carpenter; her Nieces, Nephew, and many Cousins and friends.
Pat’s family will be celebrating her life privately.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Winters family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Pat and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
