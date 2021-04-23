Pansy W. Shook, born January 30th, 1922 went Home to the Lord, her husband, family and friends on March 26, 2021.
Pansy was born in Minneapolis, in the High Country of North Carolina to Jim and Nola Winters. She had a twin sister, Grace Bevan and sisters, Emma Caraway, Elsie Hall; brothers, William, Albert, Sam, Ray and Craig. Pansy grew up on Big Horse Creek and attended church at the Lewis Chapel there.
After World War II, Pansy married Verne H. Shook in 1947, also from Minneapolis. They lived briefly on Big Horse Creek before moving north to Metuchen, New Jersey to take advantage of the housing construction boom in that area.
Pansy was a homemaker while raising her daughters prior to working for the Chanel Corporation in Piscataway, New Jersey until her retirement at age 65. She was an active member of Christ Community Church in Piscataway, as well as one of their longest standing members.
She enjoyed staying active gardening, antiquing and sharing her happy memories of North Carolina.
Pansy went to spend the winter in Kauai with her daughter LaVerne in 2016, as she had often done in the past - only to remain there.
She is survived by her two daughters, LaVerne Bishop of Kalaheo, Kauai, Yvonne Prohaska (husband-Bernard) of East Brunswick, New Jersey; and granddaughter, Ariel Lilinoe Bishop.
Visitation will be held on April 24th from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, 296 Ash Street, Newland, N.C. 28657 to be followed by a 12:00 graveside ceremony at Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1161 Balm Highway, Banner Elk, N.C.
She will be missed by all.