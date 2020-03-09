Orpha Susie Roberts, age 67, of Roan Mountain, Tenn., passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Banner Elk, NC, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Ethel Freeman Stout. Mrs. Roberts retired from The Waters of Roan Highland as a CNA. She attended Little Mountain Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband: Fred Roberts; and a Sister: Martha Shook. Those left to cherish her memory include two Daughters: April White of Elizabethton, Tenn., and Angela Roberts Arnett of Roan Mountain, Tenn.; a Sister: Charlotte Davis; and five Brothers: Raymond Stout, Richard Stout, Greg Stout, Charlie Stout and Lincoln Stout. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Conference Center at the Roan Mountain State Park, Roan Mountain, Tenn.
Those who prefer memorial in lieu of flowers may make donations to the charity of their choice. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is honored to assist the Roberts family
