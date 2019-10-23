Norma Lou “Dude” Cox Baker, 79, of Roan Mountain, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness.
A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late William Eston & Evelyn Heaton Cox. She was of the Baptist Faith. She loved to play Bingo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a Son: Michael Gibbs; one Granddaughter: Kristie Gibbs; one Brother: Bill Cox; and a Sister: Ruby Street.
Those left to cherish her memory include a Daughter: Angie (Steve) Blair, of Roan Mountain, and Daughter-in-law: Sandy Gibbs of Roan Mountain; a Grandson: Eston Blair; a Granddaughter: Miranda Gibbs; two Step-granddaughters: Jennifer Blair and Shannon Hicks; two Great granddaughters: Lexi & Shelby Gibbs; four step-great grandchildren: Madison and Natalie Hicks, Garrett & Mason Johnson; special Sister-in-law: Peggy Powell; two Sisters: Jo Putman of Roan Mountain and Nancy Cox of West Virginia; three Brothers: Robert Cox of Elizabethton, Dallas Cox of Cranberry, NC, and Ronnie Cox, of West Virginia. Several nieces & nephews also survive.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in the Evergreen Free Will Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tim Hughes and Rev. John McCoury officiating. Interment will follow in the Abagail Ruth Heaton Cemetery. Music will be provided by Charlie Miller. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the nurses & staff of second floor, Johnson City Medical Center. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at the church. Friends may also visit with the family at the residence of her daughter. Condolences may be sent to the family by clicking to www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Baker family.
