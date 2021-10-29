Norma Jean "Kat" Haga, 90, of Newland, North Carolina passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at her residence.
Norma was born on February 26, 1931 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Norman Winters and the late Elma Carpenter Taylor.
She graduated from Newland High School in 1949 and married the love of her life, Robert "Boonie" Haga who passed away in 2004. She was a longtime member and Sunday School Teacher of the Sugar Mountain Baptist Church. Kat loved to crochet, and made hundreds of hats for Samaritan's Purse each year. She enjoyed being in her garden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Boonie" Haga; father, Norman Winters; mother, Elma Taylor; and four brothers, Paul Winters, Samuel "Ador" Winters, Cecil "Homer" Winters, Harry Taylor; .
Norma leaves behind to cherish her memory three daughters, Trish Haga of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Darcy Whyde of Newland, NC, Susie Nichols of Lenoir, NC; two grandsons, Raymond "Ramey" George of Newland, NC, Victor Santiago of Fort Lauderdale, FL; granddaughter, Heidi Whyde of Morganton, NC; and great-grandson, Corey George of Cleveland, OH.
Services for Norma Jean "Kat" Haga will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 beginning at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with the Rev. Donnie Ford officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 p.m. on Tuesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Interment will be in the Montezuma Cemetery.
Those attending the visitation and services are asked to wear a face covering or mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Samaritans Purse PO Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607.
