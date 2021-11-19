Norma Jean Bumgarner Wilcox passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 17, 2021.
Norma was the daughter of Thomas and Pansy Bumgarner of Boone and the eldest of three children. She attended Appalachian High School where she met her husband, Dempsey Lee Wilcox, Jr. Norma and “Firebug” were married for 22 years until his death on May 9, 1976.
Norma was a remarkable woman. She was intelligent, witty, hardworking, strong-willed, compassionate and fiercely devoted to her family. It will be her example of strength and devotion to family that will carry her loved ones through the difficult days following her death.
Norma retired from Appalachian State University Library after 30 years of service. Her retirement was filled with friends, music, travel, and spending time with her beloved Bill Lovelace. Norma was a devoted and active member of Deerfield United Methodist Church. She was a firecracker who loved dancing, particularly “the shag” and “the jitterbug,” and watching Mountaineer sports. She loved beach music, Godiva Chocolates, onion rings and, above all else, Elvis. Norma’s color was red and she always wore it well.
She is predeceased by her parents Tom and Pansy Bumgarner and her husband Dempsey Lee “Firebug” Wilcox Jr.
She is survived by her children, Debra Lee Wilcox and Dempsey Lee Wilcox III and wife (Margie); grandchildren, Mary Grey Wilcox and husband (Walker Forshee) and Ivy Wilcox Church and husband (Zach); her sister, Judy Psillas and husband (George); and her brother, Thomas Charles “Buzz” Bumgarner and wife (Donna); niece, Vicki Odmunson and husband (Andy); nephew, Patrick Huffman; niece, Leslie Bumgarner; and nephew, Cameron Bumgarner and wife (Becky); and her long-term companion, Bill Lovelace.
The family would also like to thank the staff at Deerfield Ridge Memory Care, Medi Home Health & Hospice and also give special thanks to longtime caregivers, Jean Rice, Vanessa Greene and Brandy Wallace for their dedicated care of Norma.
Services for Norma B. Wilcox will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 22nd at Deerfield United Methodist Church, officiated by the Reverend Jim McKinney. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., one hour prior to the services.
Burial will follow in the Mount Lawn Cemetery. The family respectfully requests those attending to wear a mask and observe social distancing. At other times, the family will be at the home of Dempsey and Margie Wilcox. 362 Fire Pink Road, Boone, NC.
Flowers are appreciated and memorials may be made to Medi Home Health & Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 100B, Boone, NC 28607 or Deerfield United Methodist Church, 1184 Deerfield Road, PO Box 1337, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with Norma’s family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Wilcox family.