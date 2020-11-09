Nina MacRae Braswell of Montezuma, N.C., passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.
She was born on January 25, 1936, in Linville, a daughter of the late Roderick and Annie Coffey MacRae. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Braswell; infant daughter, Charlene Elizabeth; infant son, Roderick Dean; three sisters, Elizabeth Ferry, Emo Jean Greene, and Marilyn Johnson; and three brothers, Murdoch MacRae, Rhonard MacRae, and Douglas MacRae.
Nina graduated from Newland High School and attended Blanton Business School in Asheville. She was a lifelong Methodist and a member of the Altamont United Methodist Church at the time of her death. Her Christian beliefs guided her life throughout and her faith grew stronger as she aged. In years past, she served on numerous church committees and was active in the United Methodist Women. She always had a ready smile and a kind word, touching many with her compassion, indomitable spirit, and humor. Nina enjoyed gardening, traveling, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends. She had a strong work ethic and had most recently retired from Linville Resorts.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Maria Braswell; one son, Allan Braswell; two grandsons, Matthew and Michael Braswell, all of Montezuma; special niece, Deanna Rossiter and husband, Keith of Elizabethton, TN; and numerous other nieces, nephews and friends.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask. The family had a drive thru visitation from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. As guests arrived, they entered the West parking lot entrance (Old Lowe’s Side), where they were directed for the route to follow. All visitors remained in their vehicles as they passed by the family.
Graveside services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Altamont United Methodist Church, c/o Ann Hampton, 26 Amber Lane, Newland, NC 28657
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the family by visiting the website at www.rsfh.net.
The care for Nina and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland.