Nicola June Pritchard, 86, passed away on April, 24, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.
Nicola was a native of Elk Park. She was a housewife and mother most of her life and a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses. She was the daughter of the late George Turbyfill and Lena Bare Turbyfill.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Pritchard; and a son, Danny Pritchard; sisters, Frankie Hicks, Juanita Trivett and Ruth Winters; brothers, Sonny Turbyfill and Curtis Turbyfill and her little dog "Toy".
Surviving is her son, Steven Pritchard; daughter, Vera Buck (Lewis Mayo); grandchildren, Toby (April), Brittney, Daniel, Jordon (Destiny), Logan (Jessica); great grandchildren, Jeffery, Kelise, Kymiah, Kyzere, Karson, Kendall, Lukas; and a brother, Maynard Turbyfill.
Graveside services were held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 4 p.m. in the Guinn Cemetery. Minister Vaughan Hughes officiated.
Memorial donations may be made to the Avery Humane Society at P.O. Box 1213 Newland, NC 28657.