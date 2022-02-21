On the evening of Sunday, February 20, 2022, Newt “Tooter” Maltba, Jr. passed away at Watauga Medical Center.
A native of Avery County, Newt was born on March 23, 1968 to Newt Maltba, Sr. and Gail Braswell Maltba.
He is preceded in death by one son, Levi Maltba and one grandson, Levi Chance Maltba.
Newt was a co-owner of Maltba Tree Service for over six years and was known as a master of all trades. He had a big heart and was a loving father, brother and grandfather who will be greatly missed.
Along with his parents, he is survived by two children, Larry Maltba (Kelli) and Deziree Maltba (Brent); his companion, Kay Holtsclaw; siblings, Roy Maltba (Renee), Jack Maltba, April Maltba Benfield (Jeff) and bonus brother, Fred Tipton. Also surviving Newt are three grandchildren, Bentley Milam, Eli Cope and River Wiseman.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Beam Funeral Service with Reverends Cotton Ray and Roy Maltba officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at the Maltba Family Cemetery in Avery County.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Maltba family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or by calling (828) 559-8111.