Nellie Jean Singleton, age 83, of Jonas Ridge, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living in Boone, NC.
She was born on May 30, 1936, in Burke County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Ola Clark and George Rose.
Nellie was a trainer at Hanes Knitting Mill in Pineola and retired as a supervisor for Baxter-Travenol of North Cove. She was a Sunday school teacher for more than 40 years at Jonas Ridge Baptist Church. She liked to read romance novels and work in her garden. She enjoyed traveling and cooking for her large family. Nellie also loved playing with her grandchildren and shopping at the Crossnore Sales Store. She loved her family and was cherished by many people.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving Husband of 52 years: Thomas Russell Singleton; one Brother: Garfield Rose; and one Sister: Ivy Rose. She is survived by her Sister: Lula Rose Swink.
Nellie leaves behind to cherish her memory her Son: Tommy (Brenda) Singleton of Newland; Daughter: Laura (Mike) Wright of Lawndale; Daughter: Carmen (Mike) Lacey of Linville; Son: David Singleton of Savannah, Ga.; Son: Dennis (Leann) Singleton of Morristown, Tenn.; Grandchildren: Crystal (Benjamin) Peavy, Amy (David) Barnes, Neil (Sarah) Townsend, Mindi (Johnny) Kosmos, Brad (Amber) Singleton, Jonathan Singleton, Tyler (Caitlin) Singleton, Laura Lacey (Logan Harvey), Logan Singleton, Taylor Lacey, Sean Singleton and Elizabeth Singleton; 13 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Graveside services for Nellie Jean Singleton will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Jonas Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Donald Gragg officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Avery County Baptist Association, 2380 Millers Gap Hwy, Newland, NC 28657.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Singleton family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Nellie and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.