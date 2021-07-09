Neita McGuire Holden, of Conover, N.C., passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
She was born on August 9, 1939, in Avery County, the daughter of the late Will McGuire and Lennie Gray McGuire. She had worked in the furniture business for many years and then went into health care where she became a Certified Nurse Assistant and was a caregiver to many. She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Neita was preceded in death by two sons, Mark Twain Holden and David Holden and one special grandson, Christopher Holden.
She is survived by her former husband, Willis Holden Sr. of Newton; two sons, Willis Holden Jr and his wife Midge of Taylorsville, and Hal Holden and his wife Sherrie of Newton; daughter, Shelia Holden of Conover; one brother, Bill McGuire and his wife Mary of Newland, NC; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces & nephews; and three longtime friends: Anna Martha Young, Jane Hefner, Beth Tucker, Ann Thackerson, and many more..
A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Drum Funeral Home Chapel in Conover with the Rev. Bo Caulder officiating. Burial followed in Conover City Cemetery. The family received friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to the Holden family at www.drumfh-conover.com.
The Holden family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover, NC.