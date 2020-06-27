Nadine Ledford, age 88, of Biggerstaff Road in Spruce Pine, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Jean Cassida.
Born on June 19, 1932, in Cranberry, she was the daughter of the late Pinkney and Mary Greer Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband: Lawrence Ledford, who passed away in 2003.
Nadine was a charter member of the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. She loved her family, friends and everyone she met. She welcomed visitors to her home and was a kind and loving person that never turned anyone away. She enjoyed cooking and took great joy in feeding family, friends, and visitors to her home.
Left to cherish her memories are her Sons: Johnny Ledford and wife, Kim, of Spruce Pine and Ricky Ledford and wife, Tina, of Spruce Pine; her Daughters: Jean Cassida and husband, Dean, and Janice Horton of Spruce Pine and Sherry Ledford of Asheville; her Sister: Pauline Burleson of the Henson Creek community; and several Grandchildren and Great grandchildren.
A time to support the family, share memories and receive friends will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Graveside service and burial will immediately follow in the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, with Dr. Darrin Waldroup officiating.
In lieu of flowers the requests that memorial donations be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge (www.hospiceblueridge.com), 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC.
The family would like to extend a ‘Special Thanks’ to the staff and nurses of Hospice and Palliative Care for their wonderful care of Nadine.
Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by clicking to www.webbfh.com, selecting Nadine Ledford’s name and then you may sign her guestbook. Webb Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Ledford family.
