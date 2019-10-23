Myrtle Woodie Clark, 97, of Newland, went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at The Waters of Roan Highlands in Roan Mountain, Tenn.
She was born on October 8, 1922, to the late Alfred and Gertrude C. Woodie in Avery County, NC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband: Albert Harry Clark; three Brothers: Ronald, Ralph and Roy Woodie; and one Sister: Louise Lane.
Myrtle was a member of Long Ridge Missionary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and Bible school. She was the last living charter member of Long Ridge from the church in 1947. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. Myrtle enjoyed spending time with her family and listening to gospel music. She loved crocheting, making quilts, working in her garden full of flowers, babysitting and galaxing.
Those left to cherish her memory are two Daughters: Mary Aldridge of Newland and Sylvia Loftis of Marion; four Sons: Lloyd Clark and wife, Marilyn; Allen Clark; Richard Clark and wife, Linda, all of Newland and Ransome Clark and wife, Jayne of Morganton; 11 Grandchildren; 10 Great grandchildren; and one Great-great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Long Ridge Baptist Church in Newland and conducted by Rev. Steve Glenn, Rev. John McCoury and Pastor Andrew Thomas.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland.
Serving as pallbearers will be Nathan Clark, Mitchell Clark, Wayne Aldridge, Danny Clark, Weston Acuff, Eli Benfield, Tim Benfield and Jonathan Clark.
Interment will immediately follow after the service at Calloway Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the nursing staff at The Waters of Roan Highlands in Roan Mountain, Tenn.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Clark family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Myrtle and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
