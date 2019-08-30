Mitzie Watson Wilson, age 85, of Spruce Pine, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at her home.
A native of Plumtree, she was a daughter of the late Deiter and Theresa Rhyne Watson. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Phillip Ray Wilson, Sr. and her Son: Phillip "Cricket" Wilson, who both passed away in 2012. Mitzie loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her church family.
Surviving is her Daughter: Sabrina Briggs and husband, Darrell, of Spruce Pine; Daughter-in-law: Melanie Wilson of Hickory; Brothers: Jim Watson and wife, Jennie, of Big Island, Va., and Harold Watson and wife, Sharon, of Ingalls; Sister-in-law: Louise Wilson of Knoxville, Tenn.; Grandchildren: Summer Holman, Tara Graybeal and husband, Derrick, Dusten Ray Wilson and wife, Cindy, Bradley Ray Wilson, Christopher Sullins and wife, Mary, and Heath Briggs and wife, Sasha; Great-grandchildren: Sarah Holman, Hunter Holman, Destiny Elkins, Kaylee Graybeal, Paisley Graybeal, Owen Wilson, Ahlana Wilson and Waverly Briggs; and a special Step-daughter: Sue Bennett. Several other extended family members also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, in Pine Branch Baptist Church. Rev. Bobby Joe Greene and Rev. Steve Williams will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Because of her passion for children, the family asks for gifts in lieu of flowers be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or st.jude.org/memorials. To send online condolences, click to www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
