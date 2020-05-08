Mildred Odom Buchanan McKinney, age 93, of Newland, NC passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Banner Elk.
She was born on March 28, 1927, in Avery County, NC, a daughter of the late Vernal Odom and the late Nina Davis Odom.
Mildred was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ in Newland, loved gospel music and enjoyed gardening and growing flowers and could "grow a stick!" She loved every job she ever had but her favorite was RAMS, where she worked till she was 84. Mildred always had plans for sleepovers with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first Husband; Jack Buchanan; and her second Husband: Earl McKinney; two Brothers: V.W. Odom and Roy Odom; two Sisters: Beulah Turbyfill and Gladys Calhoun.
Mildred leaves behind to cherish her memory her Daughter: Betty (Roger) Church of Newland, NC; Daughter: Nancy (Dewayne) Clark of Newland, NC; Daughter: Marilyn (Kenneth) Johnson of Macon, Ga.; Granddaughter: Jackie Amy (Stacey) Cain of Morganton, NC; Grandson: Brian (Jessica) Church of Newland, NC; Granddaughter: Marcie (David) Smith of Newland, NC; Grandson: Marty Clark of Altamont, NC; Granddaughter: Alison (Brandon) Summerfield Turner of Decatur, Ga.; Grandson: Coty Johnson of Atlanta, Ga.; Sister: Ruby Shell of Cranberry, NC; Sister: Wilma Campbell of Elizabethton, Tenn.; Sister: Alda Goins of Newland, NC; Sister: Florence Harmon of Cranberry, NC; eight great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held in the Cranberry Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Cranberry House and the staff of Life Care Center for the care they provided to Mildred.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
