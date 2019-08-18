Mike Aldridge, age 75, of Newland, NC went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
He was born on March 30, 1944, in Crossnore, NC, a son of the late Carl Aldridge and the late Ruth Smith Aldridge.
Mike was a member of First Baptist Church of Newland. He was also a member of the Linville Masonic Lodge #489 where he served as Master for several terms. A former mayor of the Town of Newland, he also owned and operated Mike Aldridge Trucking Company with his wife Martha for more than 35 years. He enjoyed truck driving, operating heavy equipment, riding motorcycles and restoring old cars. He loved his family and spending time with them. He enjoyed listening to classic country and 1950s rock and roll, especially Jerry Lee Lewis. His favorite color was chrome but a close second was red.
He was preceded in death by his Parents; Brother: Tom Aldridge; Son: Michael Aldridge, Jr.
Mike leaves behind to cherish his memory his Wife: Martha Johnson Aldridge of Newland, NC; Daughter: Angela (Tim) Berry of Pineola, NC; Daughter: Christina Aldridge of Spring Hill, Tenn.; Brother: Garry Aldridge of Shelby, NC; Brother: Dennis (Cindy) Aldridge of Newland, NC; Sister-In-Law: Doris Aldridge of Newland, NC, and several special nieces and nephews.
Services for Mike Aldridge will be held on at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, from the First Baptist Church of Newland, with Dr. Bill Jones and Rev. Dennis Aldridge officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 18, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Newland.
Interment will follow the service in the A.A. Johnson Cemetery on Old Spanish Oak Road in Newland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Seby B. Jones Cancer Center of Boone, The Masonic Home for Children, Linville Lodge Masonic Scholarship, or Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Aldridge family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Mike and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.