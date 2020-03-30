Mickey Lucas Kiziah, age 66, of Hilo Drive in Conover died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home.
Born on Sept. 27, 1953, in Avery County, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Lucas Henson.
Mickey was currently employed by Goodwill in Hickory. She loved her grandchildren and spending time with them. She was an avid Atlanta Braves baseball fan. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping. She was of the Baptist faith.
Left to cherish her memories are her Sons: Richard “Andy” Lucas and wife, Ann of Newton, and Brandon Lucas and girlfriend Jessica Smyre of Conover; her Daughter: Candy Kiziah of Catawba; her Grandchildren: Cassidy Blackburn, Bentley Blackburn, and Aubrey Blackburn; her Brother: Kenneth Clark and significant other Angela Woodie of Ingalls and her Sister: Kim Vance of Ingalls.
A private graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Reverend Alvin Carpenter. Interment will immediately follow the graveside service.
Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by clicking to www.webbfh.com, selecting Mickey Kiziah’s name and then you may sign her guestbook.
Webb Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Kiziah family.
