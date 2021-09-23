Michael Steven Hodges, 55, of Lenoir, North Carolina, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021.
A native of Avery County, he was born January 6, 1966 to Margaret Gragg Hodges Hackney and the late Sherman Bill Hodges.
Michael was a very intelligent man that enjoyed reading and working puzzles, including crosswords and sudokus. He enjoyed horticulture and working with wild plants and flowers. He worked as a brick mason for many years. A quiet man, Michael enjoyed spending time with his grand kids.
In addition to his mother, Margaret, he is survived by his companion for over 20 years, Kelly Kanupp; two stepchildren, Brandon Brown and Taylor Kanupp; three grandchildren, Jacob, Savannah, and Nevaeh Brown; and three siblings, Brian Hodges, Brad Hodges, and Elizabeth Hodges.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at White Rock Baptist Church Cemetery in Banner Elk.