Michael Shawn Hartley, 48, of Spruce Pine, NC passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021.
He was born on June 14, 1973 in Mitchell County, NC, to David Hartley and Cookie Weatherman Singleton.
Shawn was a member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church. He worked in the shrubbery and tree industry most of his life.
Shawn's interests included arrowhead, deer, elk, ginseng hunting, singing, fishing, storytelling, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with friends and family.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his mother, Cookie (Danny) Singleton; father, David (Marsha) Hartley, Son, Theron Hartley; brother, Tim Hartley; half-brothers, Jeffrey (Nicole) Hartley, Alan Hartley, and Patrick (Jodi) Hartley; and half-sisters, Monica (Mark) Guinard and Mikaela (Chris) Golinsky.
Services for Shawn will be private.
The family kindly requests the memorial donations be made to: Celebrating Recovery, c/o Bear Creek Baptist Church, 327 Bear Creek Church Road, Bakersville, NC 28705 or to the church of your choice.
