Michael Louis Willis, age 65, of Spruce Pine, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A native of Mitchell County, he was a son of the late Jake Willis and Opal Street Willis Hollifield. He was also preceded in death by his Step-father: Fred Armon Hollifield. Mike was a member of Berry Chapel Baptist Church. He managed Sky City for a number of years and later retired from Unimin Corporation.
Surviving is his loving Wife of 34 years: Kim Willis; Daughter: Ashley Willis of Kingsport, Tenn.; Son: Jake Willis and wife, Brianna, of Spruce Pine; Mother-in-law: Patsy French Woody of Marion; Brother: Joe Willis and wife, Billie June, of Spruce Pine; Nephew: Jacob Willis and wife, Anita, of Spruce Pine; and special Friends: Bryan, Holly, Addison and Eli Hoilman, all of Bakersville. Several other extended family members also survive.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 18, at Berry Chapel Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. at the church with Pastor Steve Williams, Rev. Greg Hollifield and Rev. Jacob Willis officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family would like to say a very special thank you to Anita Willis and all the staff of Compassionate Care WNC for the wonderful care given and requests memorial donations be made to them at 856 George's Fork Road, Burnsville, NC 28714.
