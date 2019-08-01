Michael Allen Calloway, age 46, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at his home. A native of Avery County, he was a son of the late Bobby and Martha Benfield Calloway. He was also preceded in death by wife, Wilmeta Ann Calloway. Michael was a mechanic and enjoyed fishing. He will always be remembered as a kind, caring and compassionate man, a friend to all and loved his family dearly.
Surviving is his Sons: Shian Calloway and wife, Christina, of Pineola and Kameron Calloway of Little Plumtree Creek; Daughter: Olivia Grace Calloway of Crossnore; Granddaughter: Alice Nissen; Brothers: Lonnie Benfield and wife, Judy, of Henson Creek, David Lee Calloway and wife, Kaitlyn, of Plumtree, Robert Dale Calloway and wife, Kindell, of Squirrel Creek and Jason Gene Calloway and wife, Kristina, of Little Plumtree Creek; Nephews: Robbie, David, Jr., Gregory, George and Nathaniel Calloway; and Nieces: Donna Benfield, Amber, Ellen, Tiffany, Marinna and Martha Calloway, Ashley Benfield and Angela Santiago.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, in Elk Mountain Freewill Baptist Church. Pastor Keith Russell and Pastor Josh Calvert will officiate. Burial will follow in the Elk Mountain Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the services at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Yancey Funeral Services at 378 Charlie Brown Road, Burnsville, NC 28714 to help with expenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.