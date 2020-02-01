Melinda (Mendy) Johnson Hughes, age 52, of Roaring Creek, NC passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Charles A. Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.
She was born on Aug. 2, 1967, in Crossnore, NC, a daughter of the late Charles Johnson and the late UnaV Ollis Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her Parents; and Stepfather: Clayton Isaacs.
Mendy was a member of Roaring Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed thrift store shopping, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her family.
Mendy leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Husband of 28 years: Jeff Hughes of Roaring Creek, NC; Son: Tyler Hughes of Roaring Creek, NC; Son: Taylor (Olivia) Hughes of Elk Park, NC; Daughter: Kaitlin Hughes of Roaring Creek, NC; Grandson: Raylan Hughes of Elk Park, NC; Grandson: Carter Hughes of Elk Park, NC; Granddaughter: Lilly Long-Hughes of Roaring Creek, NC; Granddaughter: Gabby Long-Hughes of Roaring Creek, NC; Sister: Penny (Will) Hughes of Roan Mountain, Tenn.; Nephew: Jordan Hughes of Roan Mountain, Tenn.; Nephew: Zachary Hughes of Roan Mountain, Tenn.; Special Friend: Ruth Buchanan of Newland, NC.
Funeral Services for Melinda (Mendy) Johnson Hughes will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m. up until the service hour at 6 p.m. on Monday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Interment will be in the Cranberry Cemetery at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hughes family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Mendy and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
