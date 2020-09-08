Melda Ollis Connelly, 91, of Morganton, N.C., received her Heavenly reward on Friday, September 4, 2020.
She was born on June 7, 1929 in Avery County to the late Kelly Ollis and Pauline Taylor Ollis. She was the best wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Those left to cherish her memory are husband, Hugh Connelly of Morganton; sons, Ronnie Connelly (Marsh Ann) of Morganton, Michael Connelly (Kristy) of Newton-Conover; daughter, Susan Connelly McClelland (Mike) of Bluff City, TN; grandson, Nicolas Kummer of Johnson City, TN; sister, Sue Brinkley of Fletcher, NC.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Cliffton Connelly of Morganton.
She loved her garden and enjoyed sharing it with her children and friends. She was an avid painter and enjoyed meeting friends at the Senior Center to learn new techniques. She enjoyed playing bridge and loved sharing meals with her fellow players. To know Melda was to know true grace and she will be missed by many. She has been a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Morganton and enjoyed serving anywhere she was needed and enjoyed her Sunday School class. She enjoyed volunteering for Habit for Humanity and worked at the Habitat Restore for several years.
Melda lay in state from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Sossoman Funeral Home. A graveside service followed at 1 p.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Dana McKim officiating. The service was available to view on Sossoman Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St., Morganton, NC 28655 or Habitat for Humanity, 111 Independence Blvd., Morganton, NC 28655
