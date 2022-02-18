Melba Reed, 100, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Life Care Center of Banner Elk.
Melba was born on November 12, 1921 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Ed Sluder and the late Stella Holtsclaw Sluder.
She was member of the Church of Jesus Christ in Newland and enjoyed going to and having yard sales.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Reed; mother, Stella Nevada Sluder; father, Ed Sluder; son, Jimmy Reed; sister, Flora Belle Workman; three brothers, James Sluder, Ira Sluder, Frank Sluder.
Melba leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter, Nina (Jimmy) Gwyn of Newland, NC; granddaughter, Tammy (David) Beck of Plumtree, NC; two grandsons, Daryl Reed of Sykesville, MD, Larry Reed of Sykesville, MD; sister, Georgie Hodges of Sykesville, MD; brother, Charlie Sluder of Sykesville, MD; five great grandchildren, Joshua Beck, Davey Beck, Addie Beck, Crystal Lewis, Darren Reed; and one great great grandson, Braydon Lewis.
Graveside services for Melba Sluder Reed will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Ashley Cemetery. The Rev. Carl Osborne will officiate.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the wonderful and caring staff of Life Care Center in Banner Elk.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Alzheimer's Foundation.
