Meghan Slater

Meghan Leanne Slater, born March 10, 1975, in Sarasota, Fla., passed away unexpectedly in her home in Asheville, NC on June 1.
Meghan was a lover of all four-legged creatures and she dedicated her life to their care as a Certified Veterinary Technician. Her passion for and love of animals was apparent to all who knew her. Meghan lived her life with compassion, empathy and love. She lived with an infectious zeal for life that was apparent not only to her friends and family, but to all those who were lucky enough to have met her, if only momentarily.
Meghan is survived by her father and wife: John and Diane Slater of Linville Falls, NC, and Davenport, Fla.; her Mother and Husband: Bonnie Bayer Vuolo and Gabe Vuolo of Jonas Ridge, NC; her Sister and spouse: Stephanie Slater-Hessenflow and Suzi Hessenflow of Bethlehem, Ga., her Niece and Nephew: Cassidy Ford, of Bethlehem, Ga.; and Johnathan Ford of Franklin, NC; and a Great nephew: Leeland Slater of Franklin, NC; as well as her Godmother: Edie Bayer, of Haywood, Calif., and many other aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her dearly.
The best way we can honor Meghan at this time is not to send flowers. She loved to watch them grow in the wild. Instead, the family is respectfully asking that donations be made in her name to an organization that was dear to her heart, Brother Wolf Animal Rescue of Asheville, NC. Donations can be made at bwar.org.
