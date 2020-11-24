Michael Potter, 66, of Newland, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 19th, 2020.
A native of Avery County, and the son of the late Max Mason and Eva Marie Forbes Potter. He was a member of Linville United Methodist Church. Michael was a mechanic by trade and when not tinkering in his garage, he loved talking to his family and friends. He enjoyed taking photos and sharing his photography with others. He loved expanding his knowledge on a variety of subjects including history, trains, genealogy, and all things Ford. He was also a member of the Watauga Railroad Organization, Mountain Electric Industrial Arts and a proud ASU Alumni.
Surviving is his former wife, Kay Potter of Banner Elk; daughter, Jessica Potter and husband, James Welliver, of Carrboro; son, Max Potter of Newland; sister, Susie Potter of Newland; cousins, Robin Forbes of Sherrills Ford, Chuck Forbes of Mississippi, Jerry Forbes of Sherrills Ford, Gregg Forbes of Fayetteville, Connie Hunt of Lumberton; and his special fuzzy buddies: Buddy Cat, Smokey and Larry.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will follow in the Tanglewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation 717 S. Marshall Street Suite 105B Winston Salem, NC 27101 or online at https://www.brpfoundation.org/donate.
