Maude Rachel Miller Mitchell, 97, of Elk Park, North Carolina (the Beech Mountain Community) passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Charles A. Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, N.C.
She was born on April 15, 1924 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late McKinley Miller and the late Nina Cook Miller.
Maude was well known for the time she spent running Will’s Grocery with her husband. The store was a staple in the Beech Mountain Community for many years. It was a place where everyone was welcome and no one left empty handed. She loved spending time with her family, working in her garden and all her beautiful flowers. Maude was a devoted Christian and was saved on Aug. 24, 2014, and baptized on Oct. 12, 2014. She loved Fall Creek Baptist Church and her many friends there.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William (Will) Mitchell; and a brother, Paul Miller of Elk Mills, Tenn.
Maude leaves behind to cherish her memory two daughters, Barbara (James) Isaacs of North Wilkesboro, NC, Lois (Marshall) Estep of Elk Park, NC; son, Tommy (Chris) Mitchell of Clemmons, NC; sister, Mary Gray of Beech Mountain, NC; and brother, Mack (Shirley) Miller of Hampton, TN. She was also blessed with five granddaughters, 13 great grandchildren and 26 great great grandchildren.
Services for Maude Rachel Mitchell were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Fall Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Richard Jones and the Rev. Kevin Arrowood officiating. The family received friends beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday at Fall Creek Baptist Church.
Interment will be in the Fall Creek Baptist Church.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the nurses and staff at Charles Cannon Memorial Hospital, Cranberry House, Hospice of the Blue Ridge, C.A.P. workers, Kindred at Home and all her many friends and neighbors.