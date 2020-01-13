Mason Carpenter, age 91, of Stamey Branch Road in Newland went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by his daughters.
Born on May 4, 1928, in Burke County, he was the son of the late Robert and Eva Calloway Carpenter. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his Wife: Vida Vance Carpenter, who passed away in 2019. Also preceding Mason in death were his Brothers: Melvin, J.L., and Amos Carpenter; his Sister: Levonda Pyatte; and his Brothers-in-law: Wade Pyatte and Paul Ellis.
Mason was a dedicated member of the Stamey Town Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, teacher, and brotherhood director. He also proudly served as the church janitor for many years and was the caretaker of the church cemetery. Along with his wife, he helped to raise the money to build the current Stamey Town Baptist Church. Mason was once recognized as the Father of the Year at the church. Mason was known as having a large garden and he shared it generously with his neighbors and friends.
Left to cherish his memories are his Daughters: Katrina Cook and husband, Sam; Masona Buchanan and husband, Eddie; and Robbin Cassida and husband, Dale; his Grandchildren: Dené Allen and husband, Adam; B.J. Buchanan; Jennifer Gibson and husband, Israel; and Marcia Hoilman; Great grandchildren: Dakota Hoilman, Jacob Hoilman, and Wyatt Allen; his Brothers: Tommy Carpenter and wife, Dixie and Andy Carpenter; his Sisters: Della Mae Ellis and Elwanda Cook and husband, Ted; and his Sisters-in-law: Willadene Carpenter, Lynda Carpenter, and Dorothy Carpenter; and several other extended family members and friends.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence at the funeral service for Mason Carpenter which will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the Stamey Town Baptist Church, with the Rev’s. Steve Williams, Andy Willis, and Billy McGuire officiating. A time to support the family, share memories and receive friends will be from 1:30 p.m. until the service hour on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the church. Interment will follow in the Stamey Town Church Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Adam Allen, Israel Gibson, B.J. Buchanan, Dakota Hoilman, Jacob Hoilman and Wyatt Allen.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt ‘Thank You’ to the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge and Dr. Robert Clark for their wonderful care of Mason during his illness.
Flowers will be accepted and appreciated or donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777.
Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by clicking to www.webbfh.com, selecting Mason Carpenter’s name and then you may sign his guestbook. Webb Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Carpenter family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.