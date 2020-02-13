Mary Virginia Swicord MacLeod, age 91, of Boone, NC, died Feb. 7, 2020. She was born, Feb. 3, 1929, in Atlanta Ga., and was the daughter of Donald Augustus Swicord and Virginia Mays Swicord.
Mrs. MacLeod attended Florida State University where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Education. She received her Master’s Degree in Psychology at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC.
She had a private psychotherapy practice, was a Clinical Social Worker at New River Mental Health in Boone, an Admissions Coordinator for Western Carolina Center in Morganton, and held several other clinical positions throughout her career. She was an instructor at Wilkes Community College, Caldwell Community College, provided Day Care Curriculum Planning, Behavior Management and Pre-job training skills at the ASU Child Development Training Project. She was on the Board of Directors of Oasis in Boone, NC, Watauga County Youth Network, Landship Group Home, The Watauga County Council on the Status of Women, a Hospice volunteer and on the St Luke’s Episcopal Church Planning Board. She owned and managed her own business, was a real estate agent, property developer and an artist.
She was preceded in death by her Husband: Joseph Brown MacLeod and her Brother: Donald A Swicord, Jr.
Mrs. MacLeod is survived by her Children: Daniel C. MacLeod, Donald S. MacLeod, David A. MacLeod, Douglas B. MacLeod, and Deborah M. MacLeod; eight Grandchildren; nine Great-grandchildren; and her Brothers: G. Wade Swicord and Mays L. Swicord.
The Celebration of Life and Ministry for Virginia MacLeod will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 170 Councill Street, Boone, NC 28607. Reception following. Memorial gifts in Virginia's honor may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church.
Online condolences may be shared by clicking to www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the MacLeod family.
