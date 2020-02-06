Mary Reeves Hull, age 77, of Pineola, NC passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Life Care Center of Banner Elk in Banner Elk, NC.
She was born on July 18, 1942, in Avery County, NC, a daughter of the late Thomas Wiley Reeves and the late Mallie Loudermelt Reeves.
She was preceded in death by her Parents; and Brother: Donald Reeves.
Mary volunteered at Rams Rack and the Linn Cove Viaduct Visitors Center. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her friends and family. She enjoyed listening to Gospel, Country and Bluegrass music.
Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory her Husband of 57 years: Robert Merle Hull of Pineola; Daughter: Gail Gill (Ken Thomas) of Titusville, Fla.; Son: Robert (Kathy) Hull, Jr. of Centerville, Va.; Sister: Pat (Charles Hicks) Hefner of Spruce Pine, NC; Brother: Tom Reeves of Spruce Pine, NC; Grandson: Robert (Alaina) Hull, III of Cary, NC; Grandson: Joshua (Katrina) Gill of Bumpass, Va.; Grandson: Jesse (Cristal) Gill of Locust Grove, Va.; Granddaughter: Adrienne Lewis of Richmond, Va.; Grandson: Eric Lewis of Centerville, Va.; Grandson: Kyle Lewis of Centerville, Va.; Great Grandchildren: Eloise and Florence Hull; and several nieces and nephews.
Services for Mary Reeves Hull will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, with Rev. Cotton Ray officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. up until the service hour at noon on Saturday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in Calloway Cemetery.
The Hull family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Sobel and the staff at Seby Jones Cancer Center, the staff at Life Care Center of Banner Elk, and the staff at Medi Home Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hull family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Mary and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
