Mary Nell Hayes, age 59, of Elk Park, NC, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020. A native of Avery County, she was the daughter of the late Ben and Martha Clapp Hayes. She was also preceded in death by her Sister: Nancy Jeanne Hayes; and her Nephew: Caleb Hayes.
Mary had a big heart for family and friends and loved sharing great meals and hospitality. She opened her home for many years fostering and caring for children. She was a woman of faith and as trials grew greater in her life, her faith never wavered.
Left to cherish her memory are her Sons: Levi (Laura) Harmon, Lance (Candice) Harmon; and Daughter: Jessica Miller. She was Nona to Coy Laney and Breanna Miller and Granny to Luke Harmon. She is also survived by her Sisters: Suzanne (Sam) Tucker of Tracy, Calif., Ellen Wiley, Barbara (Mike) Johnson and Alice (Mike) Whittington, all of Elk Park, NC; a Brother: Kent (Heather) Hayes of Minneapolis, NC. A host of nieces, nephews and a precious friend and Caretaker: Angela Jones; along with her faithful lab Nina are also left to cherish her memory.
Services will be held at Heaton Christian Church on Friday, May 29, 2020. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., with a service at 4 p.m. officiated by Pastor Paul Cole. A graveside is to follow the service at Hayes Orchard Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Lance and Levi Harmon, Mike Whittington, Ben Beam, Jeremy Stevens, Shane Cantrell, Bill Wiley and Jason Grindstaff.
The family will receive friends and condolences at the home of her sister, Ellen Wiley, at 296 Sunset Circle, Elk Park, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are to be made to Yellow Mountain Enterprises 255 Estatoa St., Newland, NC 28657. Phone: (828) 733-2944.
The family would like to extend many thanks to the Carter County EMS and sheriff’s department, and to Messie Hicks for your gracious care of our loved one.
