Mary Mastin Townsend, 93, of Goldston died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at UNC Hospice in Pittsboro.
Mrs. Townsend was born in Banner Elk on March 22, 1926, the daughter of Carson and Camoline (Ward) Mastin. Mary worked in the packaging department of a poultry processing plant for more than 20 years. She was a member of Goldston Baptist Church and their Sunday School. Mary enjoyed crocheting and reading.
She was preceded in death by her Husband: Carsen S. Townsend; Daughter: Jane T. Hicks; Son: Bobby S. Townsend, Sr.; her Parents; Brother: Ray Mastin; Sisters: Clara Ward, Carolyn South and Jean Banner.
She is survived by Son: Carson Lewis Townsend of Bear Creek; Sisters: Ruth Townsend and Juanita Carpenter; Brothers: Howard and Charles Mastin all of Banner Elk; eight Grandchildren; 19 Great-grandchildren, and one Great-great granddaughter.
The body lay in repose from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Smith & Buckner Funeral Home, 230 North Second Avenue, Siler City, NC. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Goldston Baptist Church, PO Box 100, Goldston, NC 27252.
