Mary Henson, 74, of Jonas Ridge, NC passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Life Care Center of Banner Elk in Banner Elk, NC.
She was born on Aug. 1, 1945, in Avery County, NC, a daughter of the late Levi Henson and the late Gladys Carpenter Henson.
She was preceded in death by her Parents; Brother: Edgar Henson; and Sister: Margaret Arney.
Mary was a member of Midway Holiness Church. She taught Sunday School and Bible School for many years at Jonas Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed the outdoors, flowers and birds. She also enjoyed listening to Gospel music.
Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory her Sister: Grace McCall of Lenoir, NC; Brother: Roy Henson of Jonas Ridge, NC; Brother: LeRoy (Marcella) Henson of Spruce Pine, NC; Brother: Harold Henson of Lenoir, NC; Nephew: Chris (Andrea) Arney of Morganton, NC; Nephew: Tim Henson of Bryson City, NC; Great Nephews: Callie Arney and CJ Arney.
Funeral services for Mary Henson will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, with Brother Roy Arnett officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. up until the service hour at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in the Gingercake Cemetery.
The Henson family would like to offer a special thank you to: Lula, Debbie, Rosemary, Nikki and the rest of the staff at Life Care of Banner Elk.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Henson family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Mary and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
