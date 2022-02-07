Mary Ellen Keller Clark, 83, of Pineola, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 in Columbia, SC.
Mary was born on June 7, 1938 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Dan Keller and the late Sylena Anderson Keller.
Mary worked for many years as a Medical Transcriptionist. She was a loyal and dedicated member of the Pineola Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time in her garden and green house.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lee Clark; sister, Nancy Thompson; brother, Robert Keller; father, Dan Keller; and mother, Sylena Hannah Mae Keller.
Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory two sons, Charles "Chuck" (Tammy) Clark of Batesberg, SC, Frank (Tammy) Clark of Columbia, SC; daughter, Jill (Michael) Smathers of Columbia, SC; brother, Jody (Chris) Keller of Asheville, NC; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren.
Services for Mary Clark were held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 beginning at 7 p.m. from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with the Rev. Rufus Biddix officiating. The family received friends beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Interment will be in the Cuthbertson Cemetery on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Ken Stamey, Brenda Ollis and Rev. Rufus Biddix and her Pineola Baptist Church family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude's.
