Mary Buchanan Daniels Calloway, 75, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.
Mary was born on June 7, 1946 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Raymond Buchanan and the late Georgia Morgan Buchanan.
She graduated Valedictorian from Cranberry High School in 1964 and attended Western Carolina University. She was a loyal Charter Member of the Newland Christian Church, where she served as the Ladies Sunday School Teacher, Treasurer, and worked with the Vacation Bible School. She was a founding member and former President of the Cranberrian Corporation.
A devoted public servant, she retired as the Avery County Tax Collector after 31 years of service, being the last elected Tax Collector in the State of North Carolina. Mary was named Avery County Republican Woman of the Year. Mary enjoyed working in her flower beds, watching hummingbirds and NASCAR. She loved to take care of her children, grandchildren and the rest of her family. Mary was a baptized believer and beloved wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, N.A. "Pat" Daniels; and daughter, Georgina "Chip" Fields.
Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory husband, Powell Calloway; two daughters, Alice (Chuck) Carroll of Montezuma, NC, Beth (Charlie) Travis of Morganton, NC; son, Nick (Regina) Daniels of Newland, NC; sister, Georgia "Trappy" (Jerry) Cook of Spruce Pine, NC; brother, Joe Ray (Lou Ann) Buchanan of Minneapolis, NC; two grandsons, Preston (Ashley) Daniels, D.J. Fields; three granddaughters, Chatty Majoni, Kristen (Fiance' Chris) Davis, Emma Travis; great grandchildren, Kyren Cook, Kale Daniels, Elijah Daniels, Sadie Daniels, Kaaliyah Davis; two stepsons, Steven (Cassie) Calloway of Indian Trail, SC, Derrick (Katie) Calloway of Newland, NC; stepdaughter, Monet (Ken) Samuelson of Pineola, NC; step grandchildren, Bella Samuelson, Callie Samuelson, Kessler Samuelson, Cole Calloway, Lainey Calloway, Brock Calloway, Harper Calloway and Reagan Calloway; numerous special cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. A private family service will follow on Thursday with interment to be in the Ed Buchanan Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the wonderful nurses, chaplains and staff of the Watauga Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Newland Christian Church, 2800 Millers Gap Highway, Newland, NC 28657.
