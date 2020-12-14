Mary Alice Jones Parlier of the Beech Mountain, N.C. community, entered the gates of Heaven, her eternal home, on Sunday evening, Dec. 13, 2020, after an extended illness.
She was a wonderful mother to two daughters, Maretta Baker and Alesia (Mike) Miller; and grandmother to Heather (Jay) Zoellner, John (Lauren) Miller and Seth (Bethany) Miller and great-grandmother to Ava and Carli Zoellner. She is also survived by a sister, Rachel Jones, a brother, the Rev. Richard Jones, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Parlier Jr.; daughter, Theresa Jane; son, Jeffrey Dale; son-in-law, Creed Baker; grandson, Eric Baker; parents, the Rev. Dayton and Oda McGuire Jones; sisters, Evelyn McCoury Dunn, Geneva Henson, Della Ingram, Willa Bunting; brothers, Eddie Sherril Jones and Michael Jones; and a special brother-in-law, Bud Ingram.
A graveside service will be conducted at Fall Creek Baptist Church, Elk Park, NC, where she was a member, on Friday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 1 p.m. on Friday to go in procession.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cemetery Fund at Fall Creek Baptist Church, 4241 Beech Mountain Road, Elk Park, NC 28622.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Parlier family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.