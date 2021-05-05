Mary Agnes Dellinger Smith, 95, of Crossnore, N.C., passed away on April 25, 2021.
Daughter of Theron and Lena Sloop Dellinger of Crossnore, she moved to Orlando after attending Maryville College and Duke University to work as a medical technician. There, she met Raymond (Bocky) Smith. They married, and raised three sons.
She taught science for 29 years and retired from Robert E. Lee Middle School, While there, she was named Orange County 1988 Teacher of the Year. She served as an Elder and Deacon at Calvary Presbyterian Church, now College Park Presbyterian. She loved her hometown of Crossnore and returned for six months every year after retirement to visit friends and relatives and raise a garden where her parents gardened before her. Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, Bocky; brother, W.C.; and sisters, Annie Laura Stewart, Cordelia Kidder, and Ruth Loper.
She is survived by her sons, Terry (Jean) Smith of Crossnore, NC, Larry (Patty) Smith of Casselberry, Fla., and Gilbert (Tammas) Smith of Winter Park, Fla. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Michele Starr and Melissa Elvers, eight great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter, many nieces and nephews, and a sister, Rachel Deal of Crossnore, NC.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 at the church where she grew up, Crossnore Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Crossnore Presbyterian Church Pastors Discretionary Fund.