Martha Boone, 68, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Mission Hospital — St. Joseph Campus in Asheville, NC.
She was born on May 1, 1952 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late C. C. “Tex” Mohr and the late Geneva Franklin Mohr.
Martha retired from Sloop Memorial Hospital after many years as a Ward Clerk. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Roan Mountain and enjoyed flowers. She was a caring woman and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Martha leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Larry Boone of Roan Mountain, TN; daughter, Jacqueline (Robbie) Eller of Newland, NC; son, Marshall (Lorie) Vance of Crossnore, NC; sister, Margaret Ollis of Newland, NC, sister, Shirley M. Ice of Atlanta, GA; brother, Clay F. Mohr of Crossnore, NC; grandchildren, Skyler, Lucas and Austin.
Services for Martha Boone will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from the Crossnore First Baptist Church with the Rev. Geren Street officiating. Interment will follow in the John Johnson Cemetery.
The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm on Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Habitat for Humanity or the Gideons.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask.
