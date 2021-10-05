Marsha Lafaille-Slade, 60, of Boone, N.C., passed away while surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Amorem in Lenoir.
She is survived by her husband, Patrick McConkey of Boone; two daughters, Nikki Slade and husband David Smith of Boone, and Sarah Lafaille of Boone; two sons, Josh McConkey of Boone, and Tim McConkey and wife Sherrill Fox of Asheville; two grandsons, Eli Slade of Boone and Jaydon Lafaille-Ward of Boone; special family members, Robin Combs and family of Ocala, Florida; Joby Alexander and family of Ocala, Florida; Dennis Holt and family of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Priscilla and Dave Grey of Boone; Florence Lesser and family of Massachusetts; and her special friends: the band members of The Collective in Newland, NC.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Sam and Florence Slade; sister, Barbara Ross and brother, Ernie Slade.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on October 23rd at the Boone Moose Lodge.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org, Amorem Hospice Care at www.amoremsupport.org, or to the Moose Children's Home, www.mooseheart.org
