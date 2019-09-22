Marsha Kim Fletcher, age 51, of Grover, NC, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain, NC.
She was born on Dec. 20, 1967, in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of Jerry Jones and Martha Ward Jones.
Marsha loved life. She was a shining star, who loved to decorate, collected cookbooks and loved to cook. She loved animals and the outdoors, and found joys in the simple things, such as the beauty of a leaf or a pine cone.
Marsha was family oriented and loved her family, her husband, sons and step-daughters. She was always smiling and never complained, although in constant pain. She was a giver, and always put others before herself.
She was preceded in death by her Mother: Martha Janie Jones; and Infant Sister: Tina Louise Jones.
Marsha leaves behind to cherish her memory her Husband of 15 years: Thomas Fletcher of Grover, NC; Father: Jerry Jones of Banner Elk, NC; Son: Levi Gwyn of Mooresville, NC; Son: Daniel Gwyn of Asheboro, NC; Son: Joshua Gwyn of Banner Elk, NC; Step-Daughter: Haleigh Fletcher of Pembroke, NC; Erin Fletcher of Boone, NC.
Services for Marsha Kim Fletcher will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, from the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Donald Gragg officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at noon until the service hour. Interment will be in Cannon Cemetery, located next to Dayton Jones Lane off of Beech Mountain Road in Heaton, NC. The cemetery is behind the farm, beyond a gate seen from the road.
Flowers are appreciated or donations to the charity of your choice.
The family of Marsha is so thankful for all the thoughts, prayers, and support from family and friends.
