Marlene Clark, age 61, of Newland, NC passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on July 23, 1958, in Avery County, NC, a daughter of the late Everett Norwood and the late Wilma Holtsclaw Norwood.
Marlene was a member of the Crossnore First Baptist Church, where she worked extensively in the nursery. She loved to paint and enjoyed her flowers, needlepoint and sewing.
In addition to her Parents she was preceded in death by her Brothers: Larry and Jimmy Norwood.
Marlene leaves behind to cherish her memory her Husband of 45 years: Everett "Babe" Clark of Newland, NC; Daughter: Kimberly McKinney of Newland, NC; Son: Josh (Laura) Clark of Newland, NC; Daughter: Kayla Clark of Newland, NC; Grandson: Zane McKinney of Spruce Pine, NC; Sister: Retha Bentley of Lenoir, NC; Sister: Cathy Wilcox of Icard, NC; Sister: Shirley Barrier of Old Fort, NC; Sister: Claudine Norwood of Icard, NC; Brother: Ernie Norwood of Newland, NC; Step-Father: Bill Loudermelt of Morganton, NC.
Funeral services for Marlene Clark will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Crossnore First Baptist Church, with Pastor Ken Staton officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the service hour on Tuesday at the church.
Interment will follow at 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the Babe Clark Family Cemetery.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Clark family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Marlene and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.