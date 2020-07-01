Marjorie Nomina Pfohl, age 89, passed peacefully of natural causes on June 30, 2020, in her home on Beech Mountain.
Marjorie is survived by her Husband of forty-three years: Fred Pfohl, her Brother: Charles Nomina and her eight Children: Nancy Sposato, Johnny Sposato, Timmy Sposato, Carol Sposato, Jeannie Grimm (Mike), Stephen Sposato (Laura), Mary Sue Driscoll (Don) and Jimmy Sposato (Stephanie). Marjorie had 13 grandchildren: Christopher Hudmon, Timmy & Shannon Sposato, Matthew Sposato, Henry and Olivia Grimm, Zachary, Sam and Luke Sposato, Sean, William & Katie Driscoll, and Madison Sposato. Marjorie also has many “Store Children” that she has mothered over the years as well. She is preceded in death by her Parents: Art and Marian Nomina; and a Daughter: Catherine.
Marjorie was born on May 22, 1931, in Fort Wayne, Ind., grew up in Fort Lauderdale and spent the last 45 years of her life on Beech Mountain. She and Fred opened Fred’s General Mercantile on Feb. 9, 1979, and have served the community of Beech Mountain together for forty-one consecutive years. Marjorie and Fred were awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine last year in recognition for their dedication, generosity and service to the community.
The family is grateful for the love and support shown toward Marjorie these last months by their friends on the mountain and at Saint Bernadette. Special thanks to Hannah, Lindsey, and Hospice of the Blue Ridge for their loving care of Marjorie.
Donations can be sent in lieu of flowers to Hospice of the Blue Ridge at www.hospiceblueridge.com/make-a-contribution or to 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC.
Private graveside services will be conducted at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock. A public memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the Pfohl family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service in Boone is in charge of the arrangements.
