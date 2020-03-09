Marjorie Alice Holloway, age 84, of Statesville, NC passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at The Rosewood Nursing Center in Harmony, NC.
She was born on Aug. 5, 1935, in Avery County, NC, a daughter of the late Lawrence Edwin Banner and the late Lula Clark Banner.
She was a kind and loving lady who loved to cook and can. She enjoyed shopping and was considered a “Shop-A-Holic.”
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband: Kyle Watts Holloway; Daughter: Martha Diane Blanton; Three Brothers: Charles Banner, Richard Banner, Lawrence “Junie” Banner, Jr.
Marjorie leaves behind to cherish her memory her Son: Richard (Susan) Holloway of Statesville, NC; Sister: Helen Taylor of Elizabethton, Tenn.; Sister: Mary Margaret (Barry) Coffey of Bean Station, Tenn.; Sister-In-Law: Gail Banner of Newland, NC; Grandson: Robert (Abby) Rudd of Durham, NC; Great-Grandsons: Abe, Conner and Tom.
Graveside services for Marjorie Banner Holloway will be held at noon on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Banner Elk Cemetery. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning prior to going to the cemetery.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the caring staff at Rosewood Nursing Home in Harmony, NC for the wonderful and loving care they provided to Marjorie. Those wishing to make memorial donations in Marjorie’s memory are invited to make them to the Rosewood Nursing Center, 3134 Harmony Hwy., Harmony, NC 28364.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Holloway family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Marjorie and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
